Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 355,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MLP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,906. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

