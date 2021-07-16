MBA Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.68. 31,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

