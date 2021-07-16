MBA Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 261,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,686. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

