MBA Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.98. 53,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

