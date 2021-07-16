MBA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MBA Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.