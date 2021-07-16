MBA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 333,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,862,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

