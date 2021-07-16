Mchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Mchain has a total market cap of $56,956.33 and $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mchain has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006372 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6,616.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,935,725 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

