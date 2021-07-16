Measurable Data Token (MDT) Market Cap Reaches $14.34 Million

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Measurable Data Token has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

MDT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,990,346 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

