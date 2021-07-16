MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in June

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTTCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72. MeaTech 3D has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.