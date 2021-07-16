Medicalchain Hits Market Cap of $3.99 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $122,568.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00107063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,888.92 or 1.00183359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

