Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.70 ($2.01). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 148.95 ($1.95), with a volume of 9,542,469 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 498.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

