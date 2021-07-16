Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Membrana coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a market cap of $292,918.70 and $96,463.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00817365 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 387,707,831 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Coin Trading

