MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $39,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,508.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,865.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,431.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

