Meta Market Capitalization Reaches $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00832999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.