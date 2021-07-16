Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Given a $47.97 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) has been given a $47.97 price target by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,285,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.