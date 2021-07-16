MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.20

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.