MGM Resorts International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 41,186 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 886% compared to the typical volume of 4,175 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $822,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.