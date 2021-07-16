MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.2% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 357.9% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.85. 55,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

