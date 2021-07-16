MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.