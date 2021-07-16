MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,535. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

