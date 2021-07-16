MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group comprises approximately 34.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned 28.49% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $140,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,769. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.