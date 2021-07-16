MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.73. The stock had a trading volume of 229,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

