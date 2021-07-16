Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $48.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $20.24 or 0.00064011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $22.75 million and $48.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00104550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00146248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,659.56 or 1.00128082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

