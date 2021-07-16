Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $50.10 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $50.10 or 0.00159737 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $59,395.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.04 or 1.00225140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 539,973 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.