MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.