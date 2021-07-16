MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Plug Power by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

