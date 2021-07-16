MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BATS ACES opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30.

