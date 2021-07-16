MML Investors Services LLC Invests $895,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.