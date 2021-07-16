MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.