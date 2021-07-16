ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MODV opened at $164.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.14.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ModivCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,413,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

