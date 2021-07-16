Morgan Stanley Downgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Equal Weight

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
Shares of TU opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
