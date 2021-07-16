Morgan Stanley Downgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Equal Weight

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of TU opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

