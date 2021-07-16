Morgan Stanley Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $13.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

MOMO opened at $13.81 on Friday. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Momo by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109,007 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

