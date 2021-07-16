Morgan Stanley Reiterates $10.45 Price Target for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)

Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 target price on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of JGHHY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

