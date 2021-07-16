Morgan Stanley Reiterates $10.45 Price Target for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)

Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 target price on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of JGHHY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
