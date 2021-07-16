mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) CEO Buys $151,200.00 in Stock

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 360,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 305,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. mPhase Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

