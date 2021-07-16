MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$69.39 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$27.22 and a 52 week high of C$70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

