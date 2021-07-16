Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

