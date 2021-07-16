Nash Exchange (NEX) Market Cap Reaches $72.56 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

