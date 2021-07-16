National Bank Financial Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOZ. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.28.

TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,761. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.32 million and a P/E ratio of -65.63.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

