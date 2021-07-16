National Bank Financial Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 408,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,002,397. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

