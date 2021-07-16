National Bank Financial Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.71.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.40. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

