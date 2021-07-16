National Bankshares Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.89.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$16.30 and a one year high of C$43.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

