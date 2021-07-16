National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%.

NKSH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

