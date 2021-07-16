National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%.
NKSH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
