National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Shares of NKSH opened at $35.72 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

