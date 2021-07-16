NativeCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 134.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $89.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 127% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00240726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00033048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.