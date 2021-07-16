Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 900,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nemaura Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NMRD traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 54,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,520. Nemaura Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

