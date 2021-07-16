Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.35 ($76.88).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €70.28 ($82.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.25. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €70.94 ($83.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

