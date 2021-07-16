Neo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $300.33 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Neo has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $300.33 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $30.65 or 0.00096091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

