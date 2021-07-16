Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 237.19% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%.

NEPT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,167. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

