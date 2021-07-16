Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

NEPT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

