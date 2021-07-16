Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki Sells 135,657 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $927,893.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90. Netlist, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

