Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki Sells 135,657 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $927,893.88.
Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90. Netlist, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.31.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
